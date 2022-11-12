PTI to resume long-march today from Lala Musa
LAHORE – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to resume its ‘Azadi March’ from Lala Musa today (Saturday), Musarrat Cheema announced.
The PTI leader said that the party’s General Secretary Asad Umar will lead a march in Jhang while convoys led by other leaders are carrying on from different parts will converge in Rawalpindi together.
Other PTI leaders will continue long march toward the capital in absence of former premier Imran Khan, who is recovering from bullet injuries received during an assassination attempt.
As marchers completed almost half of the journey which they started from Lahore, the administration in Lala Musa sealed the key areas in the city. Commercial activities have come to a halt while commuters are also facing difficulties.
Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan is expected to address the march after 4pm today.
Imran Khan expresses concerns about army chief's appointment on merit
On Friday, PTI chief Imran Khan slammed PML-N leaders sitting in London, making decisions for Pakistan. Referring to desposed premier, Khan said that the leaders were seeking advice from thief who fled the country.
Addressing PTI’s long march via video link, the defiant politician reiterated that he would not let it happen, saying these people want to control institutions to save their ill-gotten money.
Nawaz Sharif will never let army chief’s ... 06:17 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
LAHORE – Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan again alleged that the Sharif-led government would not appoint the ...
