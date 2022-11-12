Shah Rukh Khan honors at SIBF 2022, wins hearts with his famous dialogues, poses

SHARJAH – Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan on Friday attended the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 where he was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award for his contributions to the International Icon of Cinema and Culture.

Khan, 57, was given a historic welcome from a charged crowd chanting his name breathlessly. He dedicated his award to acid attack survivors and all those women who have shown incredible courage.

The feeling of getting to shake hands with King Khan is inexpressible in words ♥️ We are sure the FANs of King Khan in Sharjah can relate to this today! #ShahRukhKhan #SharjahInternationalBookFair pic.twitter.com/B7Nz2krPpB — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 11, 2022

King Khan greeting the FANs in Sharjah after the event at #SharjahBookFair ♥️ #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/FJ1SY9jrfm — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 11, 2022

When he started to utter a word, the fans who catch up with their favourite actor after spending long hours in queues were cheering him so loud that he had to keep reminding them to keep calm as it was a book fair and not a rock concert filled with his frenzied groupies.

The sea of love at Sharjah, outside the book fair watching King Khan on the giant screen today ♥️ #ShahRukhKhan #SharjahBookFair pic.twitter.com/6QKQGb4BDP — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 11, 2022

He waved at the hundreds of people who attended the venue as screams of “I love you Shah Rukh” rang through the hall.

I had no idea what story I want to tell after 32years of actively working day in & day out on cinema. I still believe that I should try to go back to that same stage where I was just excited by someone telling me you've to do this & I'm like ok let's go & do this! - #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/lQkkY4roGh — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 11, 2022

My father & mother both would be very proud of the way I've been able to bring up my 3 children. I think they'd be very happy! - #ShahRukhKhan #SharjahInternationalBookFair pic.twitter.com/6UULCDdCwF — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 11, 2022

He said, “I am grateful for all the love that you have showered on me every time I come here. Let me sound a bit intelligent since it’s a book fair, and then do my lungi dance,” Joked Khan jam-packed hall who couldn’t stop chanting his name.

He delivered on his promise as he treated the fans thronging the venue to his iconic dialogue from his hit films such as ‘Don’, ‘Baazigar’, and ‘Om Shanti Om’ after he spoke about life, culture, and everything in between.

This is the advice of a Bollywood actor to his fans, “Hold an honest and gentle heart… there’s nothing needed to lead this life more successfully than these two qualities in your heart.”

