Gold price in Pakistan increases despite negative global tends; Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold prices saw an upward trend in the Pakistani market despite the price of bullion going down in international market.

On Sunday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold was quoted at Rs213,500. The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,040.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold is available at Rs195,707, 21-karat rate per tola is Rs186,813 whereas the price of 18k gold rate stands at Rs160,125 for each tola.

Internationally, the price of the bullion saw a big drop, and the current price hovers at $1,937 per ounce.

