Pak-China joint naval exercise 'Sea Guardian-2023' begins in Karachi

The Pak-China joint naval exercise "Sea Guardian-2023" began in Karachi on Saturday with the aim to enhance bilateral cooperation and interoperability between the navies of the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi emphasized the importance of immaculate and sound planning during the exercise.

In his remarks, Commander Qingdao Naval Base Rear Admiral Liang Yang expressed hoped to have a mutually benefiting and professionally rewarding experience from the joint exercise.

During the exercise, frontline destroyers, frigates along with Air and other assets and Marines Special Forces from Pakistan Navy and PLA (Navy) will carry out advance level joint drills and naval maneuvers in North Arabian Sea besides professional and social activities during the harbour phase.Pak-China Joint Naval Exercise commences in Karachi.