Pakistani PM calls upon world to hold Israel accountable for war crimes against Palestinians

RIYADH – Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar at the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Saturday condemned the brutal Israeli actions against Palestinians and called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes.

Kakar led the Pakistan delegation to the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit held in Riyadh today. Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Foreign Secretary Mohammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi accompanied the prime minister to the OIC summit, which was convened to discuss the unprecedented Israeli aggression and the deepening humanitarian crisis in occupied Palestine.

In his statement, the prime minister strongly condemned incessant and brutal Israeli aggression and the inhumane blockade of Gaza that has resulted in death, destruction and displacement of Palestinian people. He said that Israeli occupation forces were in clear violation of international humanitarian and human rights law, and their indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force amounted to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Kakar called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes. He underscored the urgency of bringing an end to Israel’s campaign of terror with an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, lifting of the siege of Gaza, and rapid and unhindered humanitarian and relief assistance for the people of Gaza.

Prime Minister Kakar underlined that the root cause of the current situation was the perennial settler colonialism and denial of rights to the Palestinian people. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity and support for the Palestinian people. He said that an early establishment of a viable, secure, contiguous and sovereign state of Palestine on the basis of the pre-June 1967 borders and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, was the only guarantee for lasting peace and security in the region.