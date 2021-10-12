LIVE – Central Punjab elect to field first against Sindh in 2nd semifinal of National T20 Cup

07:48 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
LAHORE – Central Punjab have won the toss and decided to field first against Sindh in the second semifinal match of the National T20 Cup being played at Gaddafi Stadium today (Tuesday).

Earlier in the day, a steady half-century from Sahibzada Farhan helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to qualify for final after defeating Northern in the first semi-final. KP will defend their title in the final on Wednesday.

