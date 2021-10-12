National T20 Cup: KP face Northern as Sindh lock horns with Central Punjab in semi-finals today
LAHORE – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face Northern while Central Punjab will lock horns with Sindh in the semi-finals of the National T20 Cup on Tuesday (today).
The first match will start at 1500 hours while the second semi-final will be played at 1930 hours today at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
On Monday, Northern handed a humiliating defeat by KP after the batting and bowling lineup failed to perform in the 30th match of the National T20 Cup.
All Northern players were removed at 115 while chasing the huge target. Rohail Nazir remained the top scorer with 35 runs while most of the players could score below 10.
On the other hand, Sindh paved their way to the semifinals by defeating Balochistan in the 29th match of the National T20 Cup.
