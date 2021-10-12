National T20 Cup Semi-finals: Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Live Score

LAHORE – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the toss and opted to field against Northern in the first semi-final. The match started at 3 pm at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Meanwhile, the second semi-final will be played at 1930 hours today at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

On Monday, Northern handed a humiliating defeat by KP after the batting and bowling lineup failed to perform in the 30th match of the National T20 Cup.

All Northern players were removed at 115 while chasing the huge target. Rohail Nazir remained the top scorer with 35 runs while most of the players could score below 10.

National T20 Cup – Northern handed humiliating ... 09:54 PM | 11 Oct, 2021 LAHORE – Northern were handed a humiliating defeat by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after former’s batting and bowling ...

On the other hand, Sindh paved their way to the semifinals by defeating Balochistan in the 29th match of the National T20 Cup.