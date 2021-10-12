PM Imran vows to finalise ISI chief’s appointment amicably

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he is hopeful for an amicable solution to the issue related to the appointment of the new spymaster.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the premier discussed the matter with cabinet members and took them into confidence. The development came after Khan discussed the matter with the Chief of Army Staff at length last night.

Khan told the cabinet members to avoid giving any out-of-context statements in this regard. Government and armed forces are on the same page and the matter will be resolved soon in a cordial manner, he told the ministers.

The matter of the delayed notification for the appointment of the new DG ISI was discussed in the media for the last couple of days.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry also commented on the matter today saying Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a long meeting last night about the legal procedure for the appointment of the new Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum replaces Faiz Hameed as new ... 05:00 PM | 6 Oct, 2021 RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum of the Pakistan Army has been appointed new director general ...

Speaking with media after the meeting of the federal cabinet, the PTI minister said all the constitutional and legal requirements will be completed in the matter.

Earlier, Interior Minister, during a presser, uncharacteristically refused to comment on the matter saying Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry was authorized to speak on civil-military issues however he negated any tussle between the two sides.