Malala reaches southern Pakistan to meets flood-affected people

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s education activist and Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai has arrived at Zam Zam Gas Field in Dadu to visit flood-hit areas of Sindh.

Malala, the international symbol of the fight for girls' education, reached the flood-hit area via a helicopter while a heavy contingent of law enforcers was deployed in the area.

Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho, and Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah accompanied the young activist whose convoy left for Kher Muri.

Representating the #SindhGovt Minister for Education and Culture @sardarshah1 arrived Dadu District along with @Malala to visit the flood hit areas. pic.twitter.com/hqw3vOH6HI — Minister Education & Literacy Dept. Govt of Sindh (@MinisterEduGoS) October 12, 2022

