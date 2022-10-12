PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Kazakhstan today to attend CICA summit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark upon a two-day visit to Astana, Kazakhstan from today to attend the sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

In a statement, the Foreign Office said Cabinet members and senior officials will accompany the premier who will address the plenary meeting of CICA on October 13 (Thursday).

During the visits, PM will elaborate upon the significance of CICA as a unique forum for promoting interaction, understanding, and collaboration amongst countries across Asia to address common challenges and will also highlight Islamabad’s perspective on regional and global issues.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of member states to increase cooperation, particularly in the fields of trade, and investment.

MOFA spokesperson said PM’s participation in the summit attests to the importance attached by Pakistan to promoting connectivity and economic cooperation in Asia, in keeping with the objectives enshrined in the CICA Charter.

CICA is a multi-national, and intergovernmental forum comprising 27 countries from all across Asia, it focuses on promoting peace, security, and socio-economic development in the Asian continent.

The forum encourages confidence-building measures under five broad domains including economic dimension, environmental dimension, human dimension, new challenges and threats, and military-political cooperation.