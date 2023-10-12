AUSvSA: Australia lock horns with South Africa in Lucknow battle today in World Cup 2023

LUCKNOW – Australia will be facing optimistic South Africa as the two sides meet for their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Lucknow. The 10th match of the tournament will start at 1:30 p.m. PST.

The fixture between old rivals Australia and South Africa is a decisive battle with the race for a semi-final berth at the leading cricket event already looking set to go right down to the wire.

Earlier in the tournament, Kangaroos faced a blow in opener against India but Cummins-led squad will be keen to atone against Proteas which remained on a high note after maiden win against Sri Lanka in their first appearance at CWC 23.

Australia and S. Africa recently played a five-match ODI series, the series was taken by hosts Proteas 3-2.

In today’s game, it will be a battle Australia pacers and top-order of South Africa as both squads will push harder to advance their stay in a flagship cricket tournament.

Australia gets a boost from Marcus Stoinis who was earlier unavailable due to injury but is now declared fit and available for selection. The squad is unlikely to make any other changes.

Australia know the abilities of South African batting after the Proteas won 3-2 in their recent series at home after losing the first two matches.

Both sides have played 108 ODI matches against each other, with South Africa hold a slight edge with 54 wins, Australia bagged 50 games including three in the World Cup.

Meanwhile, pitch at Lucknow’s Ekana International Cricket Stadium helped both pacers and spinners equally.

Australia vs South Africa Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.