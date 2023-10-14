Mamya Shajaffar draws flak for her bold outfit at LSA awards

Maham Shahid, best known by the stage name Mamya Shajaffar, remained under limelight as she performed her first live dance at this year’s Lux Style Awards.

Lux Style Awards (LSA) remained one of the most-watched red carpet events in Pakistan as it delivered plenty of memorable fashion moments, and Lollywood stars graced the event with their most dramatic looks.

This year's gala was an opulent extravaganza, attended by a multitude of Pakistan's showbiz elite. However, the internet is ablaze with opinions about the daring fashion choices made by celebrities.

While some took everyone by surprise with their unconventional attire at LSA, others made headlines for their exquisite yet audacious fashion statements. Mamya herself shared a red carpet snapshot with a friend, sparking unexpected attention.

Her appearance set the town abuzz, particularly her striking silver ensemble by Hussain Rehar. The nearly backless design raised quite a commotion among netizens.

Mamya is known for her bold personal, and sassy attires. The Meesni star remains under the limelight with her revealing clothing as the internet sensation does not shy away from flaunting her curves.

The diva was recently seen appearing in the drama serial Meesni, and Jhok Sarkar.