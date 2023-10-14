  

Search

LifestyleViral

Mamya Shajaffar draws flak for her bold outfit at LSA awards

Web Desk
02:17 PM | 14 Oct, 2023
Mamya Shajaffar draws flak for her bold outfit at LSA awards
Source: Mamya Shajaffar (Instagram)

Maham Shahid, best known by the stage name Mamya Shajaffar, remained under limelight as she performed her first live dance at this year’s Lux Style Awards.

Lux Style Awards (LSA) remained one of the most-watched red carpet events in Pakistan as it delivered plenty of memorable fashion moments, and Lollywood stars graced the event with their most dramatic looks.

This year's gala was an opulent extravaganza, attended by a multitude of Pakistan's showbiz elite. However, the internet is ablaze with opinions about the daring fashion choices made by celebrities.

While some took everyone by surprise with their unconventional attire at LSA, others made headlines for their exquisite yet audacious fashion statements. Mamya herself shared a red carpet snapshot with a friend, sparking unexpected attention.

Her appearance set the town abuzz, particularly her striking silver ensemble by Hussain Rehar. The nearly backless design raised quite a commotion among netizens.

Here's what fans had to say:

Mamya is known for her bold personal, and sassy attires. The Meesni star remains under the limelight with her revealing clothing as the internet sensation does not shy away from flaunting her curves.

The diva was recently seen appearing in the drama serial Meesni, and Jhok Sarkar.

Mamya Shajaffar slays street fashion in Turkey trip

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

05:07 PM | 13 Oct, 2023

Pakistan issues Interpol Red Notices to arrest Sophia Mirza and her ...

05:19 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Mahira Khan shares her Haldi pictures in sari designed by Khadija ...

08:54 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

Why was Shehnaaz Gill in hospital amidst her movie's promotion?

12:30 AM | 10 Oct, 2023

Behind Aima Baig's gorgeous LSA 2023 look

06:31 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Behind Saba Qamar's dazzling LSA look

06:14 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Ali Zafar showers praise on Mamya Shajaffar, call her a new star

Advertisement

Latest

03:13 PM | 14 Oct, 2023

Ali Zafar releases his anthem for World Cup 2023

Horoscope

08:49 AM | 14 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th October 2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 14, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.8 278.15
Euro EUR 290 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.21 751.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.54 39.94
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.29 912.29
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.04 168.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 725.82 733.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 308.26 310.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan - 14 October 2023

Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs207,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs190,574, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,913 and 18k gold rate is currenlty being sold at Rs155,925.00 for single tola.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Karachi PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Islamabad PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Peshawar PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Quetta PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Sialkot PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Attock PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Gujranwala PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Jehlum PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Multan PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Bahawalpur PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Gujrat PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Nawabshah PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Chakwal PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Hyderabad PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Nowshehra PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Sargodha PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Faisalabad PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Mirpur PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: