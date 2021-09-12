At least 11 died as houses collapse in Mansehra amid heavy rains

MANSEHRA – At least 11 people have died on Sunday after torrential rains lash over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tor Ghar region.

Reports quoting sources said four people also got injured who have been shifted to the local medical facility for first aid while the rescue officials recover bodies of those killed in ravaging rains.

Three people have also gone missing after the downpour, while rescue teams are searching for their whereabouts.

تورغر تحصیل جدبا جھٹکا میں مٹی کا تودہ گرنے سے 12 افراد جابحق پولیس رپورٹ کے مطابق گھر میں موجود 16 افراد میں سے 12 افراد کا جابحق ہونے کی تصدیق ہوئی ہیں جبکہ دو افراد کی تالاش جاری ہے اور دو افراد کو شدید زخمی حالت میں اسپتال منتقل کردیا گیا#Torghar #BreakingNews #incident pic.twitter.com/PYMuqK2Bqm — Shahzad Naveed (@Shahzad_Nvd) September 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts of the region along with parts of Sindh and Punjab. Met. officials have also predicted thunderstorms with rainfall in lower Sindh, Central Punjab, Islamabad, and some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Saturday, three children lost their lives and more than 30 people were injured as heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in the Punjab capital, damaging several houses and collapsing roofs in some areas.

Rescue officials said a roof-collapse incident was reported in the Kahna area which killed three children. One of them died on the spot, while two were critically injured who were taken to a nearby hospital but couldn’t survive.

In addition, at least 25 people were injured in 52 road accidents caused by rains across Lahore.