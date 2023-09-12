INDvSL: Confident India take on injury-hit Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash today

COLOMBO – Team India, after clinching a blockbuster game against Pakistan, will lock horns with co-host Sri Lanka in second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma XI displayed their A-game on Monday, cruising to a record 228-run win over Pakistan in high octane game in the Asia Cup, which was marred by showers.

Reclaiming the dominance in today’s game, India stand with 2 points and an impressive net run rate of +4.560. Sri Lanka will try their best to thwart any mishap.

Indian openers including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, and Kuldeep Yadav fired a salvo with their bat, eyeing to secure a spot in the Asia Cup final.

Colombo Weather Today: The MET department is predicting at least 60 percent chance of rain at the R. Premadasa ahead of toss in the India vs Sri Lanka match on Tuesday.

Rain threat looms

Sri Lankan Met Office predicted 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon when the India vs Sri Lanka match gets underway.

Downpour will reportedly come down to around 40 percent by evening while there is no provision for a Reserve Day for this Super 4, unlike Pakistan-India's game.

If we look back, the Lankan Lion are on a 13-match winning streak in a one-day format, the second-best in history.

India vs Sri Lanka Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha