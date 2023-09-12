Lahore weather update

Hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, partly cloudy weather is expected at isolated places.

Lahore Rain Update

Rain-wind/ thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Lahore, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat and surroundings areas during morning hours, Met Office said.

Lahore temperature today

On Tuesday, the mercury reached 34°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 57 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 10km/h. Max UVIndex was recorded at 7 which is high, with visibility around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality

Lahore’s air quality was recorded 102, which is unhealthy. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country; however, rain-thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Northeast Punjab, Southeast Sindh, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.