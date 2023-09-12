Pakistan pick Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan as backup for injured Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

COLOMBO – Asia Cup 2023 is underway in Sri Lanka and Pakistan cricket team's campaign for the transcontinental event has been hit as key pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah remain doubtful for the remaining matches.

The two will reportedly miss the upcoming game against Lankan Lions on Thursday, as Pakistan Cricket Board shares a new update for the injured players.

As uncertainty looms over Haris and Naseem’s participation in the remainder of Asia Cup 2023, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on late Monday announced the addition of Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups to their squad.

The development comes as Haris and Shah encountered physical injury in the Super 4 match held against India in Colombo. Haris was on rest on Monday in the wake of discomfort in his right flank while Naseem shoulder got hurt, as he even returned to the pavilion in the 49th over of Monday’s contest.

PCB however called it a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next month.

Meanwhile, injury-hit players – Haris and Naseem – will continue to remain under the observation of the team’s medical panel, PCB said as team management will only request replacement from the ACC technical committee if Naseem or Haris are ruled out for the next seven days.