Pakistani celebs react to Super Four showdown: Pakistan vs India

Amid rain delays and tense anticipation, India vs. Pakistan clash in this year's Asia Cup Super Four stage concluded with India winning convincingly by 228 runs. The match started brightly on a sunny Sunday afternoon in Colombo, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill providing a solid start, both scoring half-centuries. Unfortunately, rain forced a halt to the proceedings.
After further delays, the game resumed in the evening, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's stunning centuries propelling India to a formidable total of 357. Pakistan's reply faltered from the beginning, with Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam falling cheaply. A sudden middle-order collapse dashed Pakistan's hopes of a comeback.
In the end, Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul sealed Pakistan's fate, wrapping up their innings at just 128 runs. India's victory was their most significant margin against Pakistan, a momentous achievement for the men in blue.
Many celebs and influencers took to their Instagram stories to post their reactions.
Poplar Youtuber, Shahveer Jafry posted on his story "Dil toot gya"
Kukri star Yasir Nawaz shared live match updates from the stadium on his Instagram account.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 11, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|323.8
|327
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.5
|86.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.3
|824.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228.8
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.04
|44.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|995.05
|1004.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.54
|182.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.8
|346.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Karachi
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Quetta
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Attock
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Multan
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
