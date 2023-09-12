Pakistani celebs react to Super Four showdown: Pakistan vs India

Amid rain delays and tense anticipation, India vs. Pakistan clash in this year's Asia Cup Super Four stage concluded with India winning convincingly by 228 runs. The match started brightly on a sunny Sunday afternoon in Colombo, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill providing a solid start, both scoring half-centuries. Unfortunately, rain forced a halt to the proceedings.

After further delays, the game resumed in the evening, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's stunning centuries propelling India to a formidable total of 357. Pakistan's reply faltered from the beginning, with Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam falling cheaply. A sudden middle-order collapse dashed Pakistan's hopes of a comeback.

In the end, Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul sealed Pakistan's fate, wrapping up their innings at just 128 runs. India's victory was their most significant margin against Pakistan, a momentous achievement for the men in blue.

Many celebs and influencers took to their Instagram stories to post their reactions.

Poplar Youtuber, Shahveer Jafry posted on his story "Dil toot gya"

Kukri star Yasir Nawaz shared live match updates from the stadium on his Instagram account.