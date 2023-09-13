Umer Aalam to play Saqain Mushtaq in Shoaib Akhtar's biopic

Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi is all happy for Umer Aalam securing a role in the upcoming biopic of Pakistani fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar.

The Adhura Milan star took to Instagram stories to express her happiness with Aalam's success.

According to the story, the Tamasha Ghar famed star will be seen essaying the role of Saqlain Mushtaq in Akhtar's biopic.

The ensemble cast includes Faran Tahir, Saleem Mairaj, Raheela Agha, Salman Shahid, Shafqat Cheema, Usman Peerzada, Umer Aalam, Hamza Khawaja, Rabita Ali, Faiza Khan, Omair Rana, Adnan Shah Tipu, Rahim Pardesi, Hammad Siddique, Baatin Farouqi, with Gohar Rasheed essaying the titular role.

However, not all seems good as Akhtar is involved in legal tussle with the creators of his biopic Rawalpindi Express, and in recent development, the former pacer secures court order against the filming and release of the project.

Months after distancing himself from his so-called dream project, Akhtar revoked all rights to his life’s story.

Directed and produced by Dubai-based filmmaker, Faraz Qaiser, the project would have documented the rise to fame of one of the fastest bowlers in the history of cricket.

On the work front, Aalam was recently seen in Raqs-e-Bismil, Daraar, Nehar, Pehli Si Muhabbat, and Shehnai.