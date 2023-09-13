Search

LifestyleViral

Umer Aalam to play Saqain Mushtaq in Shoaib Akhtar's biopic

Web Desk
09:49 AM | 13 Sep, 2023
Umer Aalam to play Saqain Mushtaq in Shoaib Akhtar's biopic

Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi is all happy for Umer Aalam securing a role in the upcoming biopic of Pakistani fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar.

The Adhura Milan star took to Instagram stories to express her happiness with Aalam's success. 

According to the story, the Tamasha Ghar famed star will be seen essaying the role of Saqlain Mushtaq in Akhtar's biopic.

The ensemble cast includes Faran Tahir, Saleem Mairaj, Raheela Agha, Salman Shahid, Shafqat Cheema, Usman Peerzada, Umer Aalam, Hamza Khawaja, Rabita Ali, Faiza Khan, Omair Rana, Adnan Shah Tipu, Rahim Pardesi, Hammad Siddique, Baatin Farouqi, with Gohar Rasheed essaying the titular role.

However, not all seems good as Akhtar is involved in legal tussle with the creators of his biopic Rawalpindi Express, and in recent development, the former pacer secures court order against the filming and release of the project.

Months after distancing himself from his so-called dream project, Akhtar revoked all rights to his life’s story.

Directed and produced by Dubai-based filmmaker, Faraz Qaiser, the project would have documented the rise to fame of one of the fastest bowlers in the history of cricket. 

On the work front, Aalam was recently seen in Raqs-e-Bismil, Daraar, Nehar, Pehli Si Muhabbat, and Shehnai.

First teaser of Shoaib Akhtar biopic is out now despite ongoing legal battle

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:23 PM | 10 Sep, 2023

Bleak from the beginning: Firdous Ashiq Awan drops another bomb about ...

09:51 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

First teaser of Shoaib Akhtar biopic is out now despite ongoing legal ...

08:11 PM | 20 Aug, 2023

Is Firdous Ashiq Awan's intuition about Sania-Shoaib's divorce true ...

11:25 PM | 6 Aug, 2023

British-Indian actor Dev Patel to play Pakistani businessman Arif ...

04:05 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Affan Waheed and Sonya Hussyn to star in biopic of Pakistani nuclear ...

09:59 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Shoaib Malik drops a 'hint' about divorce from Sania Mirza

Advertisement

Latest

12:06 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Exciting matches unfold at Punjab Junior Tennis Championship

Horoscope

09:32 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 13th September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 13, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 319 322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371.5 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.8 82.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.4 79.2
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.81 818.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224.2
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.74 44.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.67 3.78
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 988.37 997.37
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 78.4 79.2
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 341.44 343.94
Thai Bhat THB 8.55 8.7

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,585.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 13 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570

a

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: