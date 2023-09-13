WATCH – Maya Ali looks ever so lovely in latest Instagram reel

Pakistani actress, Maya Ali, is redefining elegance with her latest venture as a muse for a clothing line.

The Mann Mayal famed actress isn't only a talented artist, but she's also a pretty face whose charisma and charm can woo anyone. The fair skinned maiden has shown once again that she can make any couture look resplendent and rise it to the pinnacle of elegance.

In a latest Instagram reel, the Teefa In Trouble diva donned a beautiful blue shimmering saree, spinning her own version of a desi Cinderella.

The 34-year-old star with her doe-eyed gaze mesmerised the audience as she glanced at the camera.

On the acting front, Ali was recently seen in Parey Hut Love, Mann Mayal, Sanam, Pehli Si Muhabbat, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Yunhi. She will also be seen in Shoaib Mansoor's Aasmaan Bolay Ga.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Sep-2023/maya-ali-embraces-her-inner-child-in-lastest-instagram-post