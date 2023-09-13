Search

Lifestyle

WATCH – Maya Ali looks ever so lovely in latest Instagram reel

Noor Fatima
01:42 PM | 13 Sep, 2023
Maya Ali
Source: Maya Ali (Instagram)

Pakistani actress, Maya Ali, is redefining elegance with her latest venture as a muse for a clothing line. 

The Mann Mayal famed actress isn't only a talented artist, but she's also a pretty face whose charisma and charm can woo anyone. The fair skinned maiden has shown once again that she can make any couture look resplendent and rise it to the pinnacle of elegance.

In a latest Instagram reel, the Teefa In Trouble diva donned a beautiful blue shimmering saree, spinning her own version of a desi Cinderella. 

The 34-year-old star with her doe-eyed gaze mesmerised the audience as she glanced at the camera. 

On the acting front, Ali was recently seen in Parey Hut Love, Mann Mayal, Sanam, Pehli Si Muhabbat, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Yunhi. She will also be seen in Shoaib Mansoor's Aasmaan Bolay Ga.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Sep-2023/maya-ali-embraces-her-inner-child-in-lastest-instagram-post

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:43 PM | 12 Sep, 2023

Ayeza Khan turns heads with latest bridal photoshoot

03:00 PM | 12 Sep, 2023

Miss Universe Pakistan 2023: Here's the finalists of country's first ...

01:54 PM | 12 Sep, 2023

Wahaj Ali surprises ‘abandoned children’ at Punjab Child ...

09:48 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Kickboxer Agha Kaleem pays respect to Ali Zafar after historic win

06:48 PM | 10 Sep, 2023

WATCH — More from Hania Aamir, Ahmed Ali Akbar X Ali Xeeshan ...

04:48 PM | 10 Sep, 2023

Ayesha Omar mourns demise of “first friend,” pens heartfelt note ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:58 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Pakistan Hockey Federation loses hosting of Olympics qualifying round

Horoscope

09:32 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 13th September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 13, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 319 322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371.5 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.8 82.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.4 79.2
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.81 818.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224.2
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.74 44.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.67 3.78
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 988.37 997.37
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 78.4 79.2
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 341.44 343.94
Thai Bhat THB 8.55 8.7

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,585.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 13 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570

a

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: