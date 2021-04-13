Several arrested after 2 killed as TLP's protest continue (VIDEO)
12:23 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
Several arrested after 2 killed as TLP's protest continue (VIDEO)
LAHORE – Security officials have detained more than 100 Tehreek-e-Labbaik activists as at least two people were killed while several others, including policemen, injured amid violence in major cities.

The protesters staged nationwide protests following the arrest of new TLP chief Allama Saad Hussain Rizvi as he demanded to expel the French ambassador over blasphemous sketches. The law enforcers held Rizvi near Wahdat Road Lahore, where he had gone to attend a funeral.

Meanwhile, at least five policemen, including Deputy Superintendent City, were injured in clashes between protesters and police last night in Sindh capital.

Following the unrest in parts of the country, authorities deployed security personnel in the Red Zone, diplomatic enclave and all important government buildings across Pakistan.

Many of the busiest highways in major cities also faced massive traffic jams following the arrest of the right-wing leader. National Highway and motorways police said that more than 50 points on the key highways were blocked amid the recent protests.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief Saad Khadim ... 06:04 PM | 12 Apr, 2021

LAHORE – Police on Monday arrested Saad Hussain Rizvi, chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)  and son of ...

Last year in November, the far-right Islamist political party called off a sit-in protest that had blocked a major highway into the federal capital over the remarks by French President Macron that had been considered Islamophobic.

