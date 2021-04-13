Several arrested after 2 killed as TLP's protest continue (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Security officials have detained more than 100 Tehreek-e-Labbaik activists as at least two people were killed while several others, including policemen, injured amid violence in major cities.

The protesters staged nationwide protests following the arrest of new TLP chief Allama Saad Hussain Rizvi as he demanded to expel the French ambassador over blasphemous sketches. The law enforcers held Rizvi near Wahdat Road Lahore, where he had gone to attend a funeral.

Situation getting Worse in Many Cities of Pakistan after TLP leader's Arrest Multiple Casualties and Fatalities Reported . Cities like Lahore and Karachi in Sieze#TLPNationWideProtest pic.twitter.com/Fyox5Dr5SD — Megh Updates ???? (@MeghUpdates) April 13, 2021

Meanwhile, at least five policemen, including Deputy Superintendent City, were injured in clashes between protesters and police last night in Sindh capital.

Following the unrest in parts of the country, authorities deployed security personnel in the Red Zone, diplomatic enclave and all important government buildings across Pakistan.

Many of the busiest highways in major cities also faced massive traffic jams following the arrest of the right-wing leader. National Highway and motorways police said that more than 50 points on the key highways were blocked amid the recent protests.

Last year in November, the far-right Islamist political party called off a sit-in protest that had blocked a major highway into the federal capital over the remarks by French President Macron that had been considered Islamophobic.