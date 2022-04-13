IHC orders removal of Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Akbar’s names from no-fly list
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday ordered the immediate removal of names of former prime minister Imran Khan’s aides, Shahbaz Gill and Shahzad Akbar, from no fly-list.
IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued ruling on petitions filed by Gill and Akbar against FIA’s move to place their names on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL).
The chief justice has also barred FIA and other relevant departments from harassing the both PTI leaders.
At the outset of the hearing, FIA told court that the names of both petitioners were added to the stop list by immigration authorities as inquiries related to assets beyond means are pending against them.
The court said that it is observing the conduct of FIA for two years and raised questions over the law related to stop list.
After ordering for removal of their names, the court has summoned a report from the Ministry of Interior and adjourned hearing till Monday.
Earlier this week, the FIA placed six key members of the former PTI government on the list, including adviser to PM on accountability Shahzad Akbar, special assistant on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, focal person on digital media Dr Arsalan Khalid, principal secretary Azam Khan, Punjab’s anti-corruption director general Gohar Nafees, and FIA Punjab zone’s director general Mohammad Rizwan.
Gill and Akbar claimed that their names were put on the list on April 10 immediately after the National Assembly passed a vote of no confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.
