PM Shehbaz pays respect at Quaid's Mausoleum during maiden Karachi visit

KARACHI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay respect to the father of the nation during his maiden visit to the country’s financial capital.

A report of the state broadcaster said Sharif laid a floral wreath at the Quaid’s mausoleum and offered Fatiha as he visited the southeastern region first time after becoming Prime Minister.

On his arrival at the port city, the premier was received by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Sharif was also accompanied by joint opposition leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Miftah Ismail.

LIVE #APPNews : Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with the leaders of allied parties pays his respects at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam #Karachi @CMShehbaz https://t.co/jqwivK7JBj — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) April 13, 2022

Later, PM Sharif also visited Sindh Chief Minister House where he called on provincial administration including Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and then chaired a consultation process regarding development projects in the country’s largest metropolis.

وزیر اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا ایک روزہ دورۂ کراچی



وزیر اعظم محمد شہباز شریف وزیرِ اعلی ہاؤس سندھ پہنچ گئے ہیں۔



وزیرِ اعظم، وزیر اعلی سندھ سے ملاقات کے علاوہ صوبہ سندھ اور بالخصوص کراچی میں ترقیاتی منصوبوں پر مشاورتی اجلاس کی صدارت کریں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/N2T1SiFFPV — Prime Minister's Office (@PMO_PK) April 13, 2022

During the meeting, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah also briefed the premier about the problems of Sindh province with a focus on Karachi.

PM Shehbaz to visit MQM-Pakistan office during brief visit

Prime Minister was also scheduled to arrive at the MQM-P Bahadurabad's office to meet the party members.

Reports in the media suggest that Muttahida leaders will not join the federal cabinet while PM is scrambling to piece together an administration days after being elected as the premier.

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said only the commitments are significant and need to be fulfilled.

PM arrived on a day-long visit to Karachi earlier in the day and chaired, among other meetings, a consultative meeting on the development projects.