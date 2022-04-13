PM Shehbaz pays respect at Quaid's Mausoleum during maiden Karachi visit

Premier visits port city for discussions on next governor, ministries, and meetings with business community
04:10 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
KARACHI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay respect to the father of the nation during his maiden visit to the country’s financial capital.

A report of the state broadcaster said Sharif laid a floral wreath at the Quaid’s mausoleum and offered Fatiha as he visited the southeastern region first time after becoming Prime Minister. 

On his arrival at the port city, the premier was received by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Sharif was also accompanied by joint opposition leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Miftah Ismail.

Later, PM Sharif also visited Sindh Chief Minister House where he called on provincial administration including Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and then chaired a consultation process regarding development projects in the country’s largest metropolis.

During the meeting, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah also briefed the premier about the problems of Sindh province with a focus on Karachi.

PM arrived on a day-long visit to Karachi earlier in the day and chaired, among other meetings, a consultative meeting on the development projects.

