PM Shehbaz pays respect at Quaid's Mausoleum during maiden Karachi visit
Premier visits port city for discussions on next governor, ministries, and meetings with business community
Share
KARACHI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay respect to the father of the nation during his maiden visit to the country’s financial capital.
A report of the state broadcaster said Sharif laid a floral wreath at the Quaid’s mausoleum and offered Fatiha as he visited the southeastern region first time after becoming Prime Minister.
On his arrival at the port city, the premier was received by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Sharif was also accompanied by joint opposition leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Miftah Ismail.
LIVE #APPNews : Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with the leaders of allied parties pays his respects at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam #Karachi @CMShehbaz https://t.co/jqwivK7JBj— APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) April 13, 2022
Later, PM Sharif also visited Sindh Chief Minister House where he called on provincial administration including Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and then chaired a consultation process regarding development projects in the country’s largest metropolis.
وزیر اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا ایک روزہ دورۂ کراچی— Prime Minister's Office (@PMO_PK) April 13, 2022
وزیر اعظم محمد شہباز شریف وزیرِ اعلی ہاؤس سندھ پہنچ گئے ہیں۔
وزیرِ اعظم، وزیر اعلی سندھ سے ملاقات کے علاوہ صوبہ سندھ اور بالخصوص کراچی میں ترقیاتی منصوبوں پر مشاورتی اجلاس کی صدارت کریں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/N2T1SiFFPV
During the meeting, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah also briefed the premier about the problems of Sindh province with a focus on Karachi.
PM Shehbaz to visit MQM-Pakistan office during brief visit
Prime Minister was also scheduled to arrive at the MQM-P Bahadurabad's office to meet the party members.
Reports in the media suggest that Muttahida leaders will not join the federal cabinet while PM is scrambling to piece together an administration days after being elected as the premier.
MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said only the commitments are significant and need to be fulfilled.
PM Shehbaz orders renewal of Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq ... 09:24 AM | 13 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Interior has started the process to renew the passports of former prime minister ...
PM arrived on a day-long visit to Karachi earlier in the day and chaired, among other meetings, a consultative meeting on the development projects.
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Pentagon expects continuation of healthy ties with Pakistani armed ...05:27 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
-
-
- PM Shehbaz pays respect at Quaid's Mausoleum during maiden Karachi ...04:10 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
- Banking hours changed in Pakistan for Ramadan 2022 – check new ...03:37 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
-
- Aamir Liaquat and third wife Dania Shah rubbish divorce rumours03:12 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
- Feroze Khan thanks everyone who protested Imran Khan's removal07:44 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022