Tip for men! Shahveer Jafry reveals how he wooed back his angry wife with a romantic apology
Share
Popular vlogger Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig's whirlwind romance does not seem to dim a bit as the newlyweds continue to exude dreamy couple goal vibes to the world.
Jafry's burgeoning romantic gesture to his lady love has been the talk of the town as the 27-year-old star makes sure to make his upset wife happy with a beaming face and beautiful flowers.
In his recent interview, the Chamkeeli star shares some interesting things about his relationship. He revealed that once his wife was very upset with him and he planned a romantic apology.
He bought a lot of flowers and decorated their room with ‘I AM SORRY’ that left his wife touched and delighted. Further, Shahveer laughed and confessed that this the perfect tip for men who wish to woo back their angry wives.
Shahveer’s wife Ayesha Baig is a fashion designer by profession. They tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Jafry has stepped into acting with his debut web series “Barwaan Khiladi” co-starring Danyal Zafar and Kinza Hashmi.
Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig trolled over ... 01:30 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
Popular vlogger Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig's whirlwind romance does not seem to dim a bit as the newlyweds continue ...
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
-
- AJK PM Abdul Qayyum Niazi resigns amid political crisis07:12 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
-
-
- TECNO announces special Ramadan discount offer on Camon 18 Premier06:13 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Katrina Kaif sparks pregnancy rumours with latest pictures05:20 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022