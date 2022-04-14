Tip for men! Shahveer Jafry reveals how he wooed back his angry wife with a romantic apology

Popular vlogger Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig's whirlwind romance does not seem to dim a bit as the newlyweds continue to exude dreamy couple goal vibes to the world.

Jafry's burgeoning romantic gesture to his lady love has been the talk of the town as the 27-year-old star makes sure to make his upset wife happy with a beaming face and beautiful flowers.

In his recent interview, the Chamkeeli star shares some interesting things about his relationship. He revealed that once his wife was very upset with him and he planned a romantic apology.

He bought a lot of flowers and decorated their room with ‘I AM SORRY’ that left his wife touched and delighted. Further, Shahveer laughed and confessed that this the perfect tip for men who wish to woo back their angry wives.

Shahveer’s wife Ayesha Baig is a fashion designer by profession. They tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony.

On the work front, Jafry has stepped into acting with his debut web series “Barwaan Khiladi” co-starring Danyal Zafar and Kinza Hashmi.