Alia Bhatt all set to make her MET Gala debut

If Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, and Tom Holland can take the spotlight at the NMACC event, Bollywood divas too deserve to stun the audience at Hollywood's biggest and most talked about fashion exhibition show, the MET Gala. After Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra posed for the cameras at Met Galas previously, B-Town's bubbly actress Alia Bhatt is all set to make her MET Gala debut this year.

The Kalank diva is now the third Bollywood actress to grace the red carpet of the MET.

Keeping in mind that MET Gala is a high-profile and exclusive event, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star has already picked out her outfit and designer. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress chose designer Prabal Gurung to design her ensemble for the glorious glitzy Gala.

Prabal is a well-known designer in Hollywood as well where singer Camila Cabello and actress Mindy Kaling usually don his coutures.

On the work front, Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Heart of Stone.