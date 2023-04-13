China books Supreme Court judge for corruption charges

According to an intermediate people's court in Zhengzhou city of China, a Chinese judiciary has booked its own supreme court judge on charges of accepting bribes worth 22.7 million yuan (USD 3.3 million) over two decades for a period of 12 years.

The accused, Judge Meng Xiang, was a former director of the Supreme People's Court's enforcement bureau and member of its trial committee, was also fined two million yuan after he admitted to accepting bribes between 2003 and 2020.

The court stated that Meng carried out corruption in court rulings and law enforcement, securing construction contracts for firms and influencing cadre selection using his authority. Meng would accept bribes in exchange for his pulling strings for others, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The 58-year-old judge was placed under investigation two years ago as part of a "self-rectification" campaign targeting judicial and land enforcement officials, the report stated.

Meng started as a clerk in a local district court in Beijing more than three decades ago.

Keeping in view the flaws, Zhou Qiang, a former chief justice, said during the annual meeting of the legislature last month that 61 officials from the supreme court, which comprises hundreds of judges and administrative officials, had been placed under investigation and punished over the past five years.