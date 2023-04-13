Michael Jordan's sneakers become the most expensive trainers ever sold

When we say basketball, America's most iconic player Michael Jordan is sure to ring bells. The 60-year-old star who although has retired is still making headlines and breaking records. From his illustrious on-court career to his memorabalia, Jordan has amassed huge wealth and a net worth of hundreds of millions.

Being the legend that he is, Jordan's collection items are worth millions of dollars. Most recently, MJ’s game-worn Air Jordan 13s from Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals set a new world record for the most expensive sneakers ever sold at a whopping price of $2.2 million (£1.7 million) at a Sotheby’s auction.

The signed Air Jordan 13s were famously worn by Jordan during the second game of the NBA finals in 1998 during his final year with the Chicago Bulls. The season is often referred to as "The Last Dance" owing to MJ's basketball prowess.

Brahm Wachter, head of Sotheby’s streetwear and modern collectables said, “Today’s record-breaking result further proves the demand for Michael Jordan’s sports memorabilia continues to out outperform and transcend all expectations.”

Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 Air Jordan 13s have sold for $2.2 million at auction — a world record for the most valuable sneakers ever sold. pic.twitter.com/sg8bspDL9D — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 11, 2023

Surprisingly, this is not the first piece of memorabilia from the Chicago Bulls’ "Last Dance" season to make headlines for their hefty prices. MJ's jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $10.1 million at a Sotheby’s auction last September, and his match-worn jersey from the same season was sold for a price of £8.1 million in 2022.

Named after the iconic players, Nike's Air Jordans were first created in 1984 when the basketball icon's agent, David Falk, set up a meeting between the NBA legend and Nike. The shoes initially banned as they went against NBA's rules stating that sneakers must be white with some colors of the team’s jersey. MJ was fined $5,000 every game that he wore the shoe but Nike paid the fine, which catapulted the brand to new heights.

Jordan is considered to have a net worth of £1.75 billion, according to Forbes, which he earns from corporate partners such as Nike, Hanes, and Gatorade. MJ he is also a special advisor for sports-betting firm DraftKings.