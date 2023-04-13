"NOT Sikander Rizvi:" Ayesha Omar clears the air about her abusive partner

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar calls spade a spade and isn't shy to speak her mind, but there are times when Omar herself has to clarify what people generally misconstrue. Following her recent appearance on Frieha Altaf's FWhy, the 41-year-old actress took to Instagram to defend the name of one of her industry peers who social media users assumed was romantically involved and abusive towards Omar.
For background context, Omar revealed on Altaf's show that she had been stuck in an abusive and toxic romantic relationship for over 8 years. The former couple was serious and were nearly engaged before the abuse started to worsen and Omar parted ways.
Although the Habs actress did not take names, eagle eyed netizens assumed the Bulbulay famed diva sublty hinted at Sikander Rizvi. The only argument social media users had were the photographs of Rizvi and the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress back in the day.
To clear the air, Omar took to Instagram stories and shared, "Hi lovers and haters. This is to clarify that the abusive individual I'm referring to in my podcast with Frieha Altaf is NOT Sikander Rizvi at all."
"It was a family friend's son, who is not connected to media," the Saat Din Mohabbat In star revealed.
Please DO NOT involve Sikander or his family in this. Much aprreciated. Much Love, AO." the actress requested.
On the work front, Omar will next be seen in Dhai Chaal, and Money Back Guarantee.
