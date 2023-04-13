PCB wishes Muhammad Amir on his birthday

Muhammad Amir, the former fast bowler of the Pakistani cricket team, turned 31 on Thursday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) congratulated the left-arm pacer on his special day through a social media post.

Amir is a well-known name in the world of cricket and has made significant contributions to Pakistani cricket during his career. He played a key role in Pakistan's victory in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2009 and the Champions Trophy in 2017. He is known for his impeccable bowling skills and has represented Pakistan in numerous international cricket matches. He has taken 119 wickets in Test cricket, 81 in Day Internationals, and 59 in T20 Internationals.

Despite his many accomplishments, Amir's career has been filled with ups and downs. In 2010, he was banned from cricket for five years after he was found guilty of spot-fixing during a Test match against England. He returned to cricket in 2015, after serving his ban, and has since played for various teams.

259 international wickets ☝️ 2009 ICC T20 World Cup winner ???? 2017 ICC Champions Trophy winner ???? Happy birthday @iamamirofficial ???? pic.twitter.com/Nyitnc1Lxz — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 13, 2023

However, in 2020, Amir announced his retirement from international cricket, citing "mental torture" by the Pakistani Cricket Board. He refused to play under the coaching of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis, who he claimed were responsible for his exclusion from the team.

Since then, Amir has continued to play cricket in various T20 leagues around the world. He has played for teams such as the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League and the Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League. Although he has not played for the national team recently, he remains a popular figure in Pakistani cricket and continues to be regarded as one of the best left-arm fast bowlers in the world.