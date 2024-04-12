Search

Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan (2024)

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 12 Apr, 2024
Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan (2024)
Source: File photo

The Legacy of Suzuki Mehran

Since its debut in 1989, the Suzuki Mehran, a 5-door hatchback, has been a ubiquitous presence on Pakistani roads. Renowned for its affordability and robustness, it has served as a gateway to car ownership for many transitioning from motorcycles. Its enduring popularity is further fueled by its strong resale value, rendering it a favored initial choice for countless Pakistanis venturing into car ownership.

Evolution of Suzuki Mehran

In 2012, the Mehran underwent a significant transformation with the introduction of the Euro-II model. A pivotal change was the adoption of an electronic fuel injection system, replacing the traditional carburetor. Despite its minimal safety features, the Mehran, affectionately dubbed the "Boss," continues to enjoy consistent sales figures year after year.

Durability of Suzuki Mehran

The legendary durability of the Mehran is well-established. It navigates diverse terrains and tracks with ease, sustaining minimal exterior or interior damage. Despite its simplistic construction, the Boss proves resilient against various challenges, establishing itself as a dependable option for Pakistani motorists.

Maintenance of Suzuki Mehran

A key allure of the Mehran lies in its low maintenance costs. With its extensive presence in the market, mechanics are adept at servicing it, and spare parts are readily available at nominal prices.

Price of Suzuki Mehran in Pakistan

The price of a used Suzuki Mehran in Pakistan varies from PKR 906,000 to PKR 1,141,500, contingent upon factors such as model year, mileage, variant, and overall condition. However, with escalating inflation, the Suzuki Mehran's price in Pakistan in 2024 has witnessed an upsurge, even within the pre-owned car market.

Design and Performance of Suzuki Mehran

The Mehran boasts a simple yet functional design, featuring trapezium-shaped headlights, a grille with rectangular-shaped openings, and standard black bumpers. Internally, it offers a minimalist layout with manual controls and vinyl-wrapped seats, while higher-end VXR versions include air conditioning and fabric seats.

Equipped with a 796cc 0.8 Liter OHC 6 Valve Inline-3 engine, the Mehran achieves a top speed of 135 km/h. It delivers an average mileage of 10 KM/L in urban areas and 13 KM/L on highways.

In summation, the Suzuki Mehran, characterized by its affordability, durability, and economical maintenance, remains a dominant force on Pakistani roads. Despite its discontinuation in 2019, it retains its allure in the pre-owned car market.

