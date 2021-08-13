Nazia Hassan was poisoned by husband, says Zohaib Hassan

Ishtiaq Baig denies Zohaib's allegations
11:31 AM | 13 Aug, 2021
Nazia Hassan was poisoned by husband, says Zohaib Hassan
Famed singer Nazia Hassan’s brother Zohaib Hassan said that her sister was poisoned by her husband Ishtiaq Baig.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, Zohaib said that Baig was poisoning Nazia and this caused her cancer.

Nazia had one of her ovaries removed after she developed ovarian cancer, said Zohaib.

She was in remission when she went back to her husband, he said. Soon she developed throat cancer, and her doctor was puzzled, Zohaib added.

Zohaib said his sister was so tired of all the mistreatment at Baig’s hands that she went for divorce before her death. Marrying her off to Baig was our biggest mistake, Zohaib said.

On August 13, it will be 21 years since Nazia Hassan, often dubbed Queen of Pop, passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was 35.

Ishtiaq Baig to take Zohaib Hassan to court

Nazia Hassan’s husband Ishtiaq Baig has announced he will take Zohaib Hassan to court and sue him for Rs1 billion for defamation.

Baig said Nazia was the love of his life and they married despite her being diagnosed with cancer. I still love her, said Baig.

He denied Zohaib’s claim that they got divorced. I was her husband till her death, he said.

Baig claimed that Nazia’s family had a fake divorce certificate made. Nazia’s death certificate gives details of how she died and it mentions me as her husband, he said.

