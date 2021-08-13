Pakistan appoints first woman judge to Supreme Court
12:23 AM | 13 Aug, 2021
Justice Ayesha Malik is likely to become the first Pakistani woman judge to be elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has nominated her for the post and a session of the judicial commission was convened on September 9 to take up the appointment.

Justice Mushir Alam will retire on August 17 and Justice Ayesha is likely to replace him. Justice Ayesha Malik is number four on the seniority list of the Lahore High Court judges. She has been a Lahore High Court judge since March 27, 2012.

She did her BCom from the Government College of Commerce & Economics, Karachi and studied law at Lahore’s Pakistan College of Law, according to her profile on the Lahore High Court’s website.

She completed her LLM from Harvard Law School, where she was named London H Gammon Fellow 1999-1999.

The mother of three used to fight pro bono cases for NGOs working on poverty alleviation, microfinance and skills training programmes.

After elevation to the apex court, Justice Ayesha Malik would serve as judge for 10 years. She may even become the chief justice of Pakistan after retirement of Justice Yahya Afridi in January 2030. She would hold this office for a year or so, sources have said.  

