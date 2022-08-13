Ertugral star Cengiz Coşkun ties the knot (See Photos)

01:54 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Ertugral star Cengiz Coşkun ties the knot (See Photos)
Source: @turgut.fandom (Instagram)
ISTANBUL – Cengiz Coşkun, who shot to fame with his role as Turgut Alp in the famed show Diriliş: Ertuğrul, tied the knot at a ceremony.

The star studded event was attended by various fellow actors, including Engin Altan aka Ertugural, Nurettin Sönmez aka Bamsi Beyrek.

Alp also displayed dancing skills as he can be seen shaking a leg with his mother Taibe Coskun and bride at the joyful ceremony.

Romantic couple photos and videos and photos, shared by a Alp’s fanpage on Instagram, have gone viral, leaving fans amused.

On work front, Cengiz Coskun has won the hearts of fans with his outstanding performance in a Turkish movie Malazgir 1071 released in February this year. 

