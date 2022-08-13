LIVE: PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses nation on eve of Independence Day
Web Desk
08:51 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
LIVE: PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses nation on eve of Independence Day
Source: Government of Pakistan (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the nation on the eve of Independence Day on Saturday.

Information Minister earlier shared no further details about the address but the address is expected to be in connection with the 76th Independence Day.

Some media reports suggest that the premier is likely to release a re-recorded version of the national anthem, however, no official commented on the matter.

Earlier, PM commended the team behind the re-creation of the anthem including the information ministry, steering committee and Intern Services Public Relations (ISPR).

More From This Category
At least three killed, five injured in North ...
10:24 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
PTI all set to hold ‘Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa’ at ...
06:50 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Fake news operation from Israel targets South ...
06:23 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Will Pakistan participate in counter-terrorism ...
05:28 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Saudi King, Crown Prince send felicitation ...
04:49 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Pakistani among 4 injured in Saudi Arabia’s ...
04:27 PM | 13 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah looks stunning in latest photos
07:15 PM | 13 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr