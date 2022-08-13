LIVE: PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses nation on eve of Independence Day
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the nation on the eve of Independence Day on Saturday.
Information Minister earlier shared no further details about the address but the address is expected to be in connection with the 76th Independence Day.
وزیراعظم شہباز شریف (آج) ہفتے کی شب سوا 9 بجے قوم سے خطاب کریں گے۔— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) August 13, 2022
Some media reports suggest that the premier is likely to release a re-recorded version of the national anthem, however, no official commented on the matter.
Earlier, PM commended the team behind the re-creation of the anthem including the information ministry, steering committee and Intern Services Public Relations (ISPR).
