Pakistan expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia over suicide bomb blast

Pakistani national among four injured in Jeddah suicide blast
Web Desk
04:27 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Pakistan expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia over suicide bomb blast
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has denounced a suicide bomb blast in the port city of Jeddah in which four people, one of them from Pakistan, suffered injuries.

Foreign Office expressed solidarity with the Kingdom and prayed for the speediest recovery of those injured.

A brief statement from MoFA said, “the government and people of Pakistan reiterate their full support for and deep solidarity with the leadership, government and brotherly people of Saudi Arabia against any threats to the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The development comes after a recent terror incident, in which a Saudi citizen, identified as Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Shehri blew himself up in the Al Samer neighborhood of Jeddah.

Al-Shehri was reportedly a member of a domestic terrorism cell that coordinated the 2015 suicide bombing of a mosque in Abha – a Saudi city that is known for having the tallest peaks in the Kingdom.

Nearly a dozen members of the security forces and four Bangladeshi nationals were killed in the 2015 attack, and more than 30 people were wounded, per reports.

Several terror outfits, including Islamic State, and Al Qaeda, claimed terror incidents in Saudi however these attacks were lessened in recent times.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia start Joint Mechanised ... 10:40 PM | 8 Feb, 2022

MULTAN – A Joint Mechanised Training exercise between the Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces began ...

Islamabad lately extends full support to Saudi Arabia as the two Muslim nations enjoyed warm relations which are rooted in centuries-old religious, cultural, and commercial links.

Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Aramco oil ... 11:21 AM | 26 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned the drone and missile attacks launched by the Houthi milita to target the ...

More From This Category
Saudi King, Crown Prince send felicitation ...
04:49 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Modern Day Education Providers: STEP Schools - A ...
03:56 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Independence Day - Pakistan announces prestigious ...
02:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Independence Day – First teaser of re-recorded ...
02:14 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
FIA writes to Imran Khan seeking party funding ...
11:08 AM | 13 Aug, 2022
Pakistan reports 728 Covid cases, three deaths in ...
09:28 AM | 13 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Cengiz Coşkun ties the knot (See Photos)
01:54 PM | 13 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr