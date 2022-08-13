Pakistan expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia over suicide bomb blast
Pakistani national among four injured in Jeddah suicide blast
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has denounced a suicide bomb blast in the port city of Jeddah in which four people, one of them from Pakistan, suffered injuries.
Foreign Office expressed solidarity with the Kingdom and prayed for the speediest recovery of those injured.
A brief statement from MoFA said, “the government and people of Pakistan reiterate their full support for and deep solidarity with the leadership, government and brotherly people of Saudi Arabia against any threats to the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.
The development comes after a recent terror incident, in which a Saudi citizen, identified as Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Shehri blew himself up in the Al Samer neighborhood of Jeddah.
Al-Shehri was reportedly a member of a domestic terrorism cell that coordinated the 2015 suicide bombing of a mosque in Abha – a Saudi city that is known for having the tallest peaks in the Kingdom.
Nearly a dozen members of the security forces and four Bangladeshi nationals were killed in the 2015 attack, and more than 30 people were wounded, per reports.
Several terror outfits, including Islamic State, and Al Qaeda, claimed terror incidents in Saudi however these attacks were lessened in recent times.
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia start Joint Mechanised ... 10:40 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
MULTAN – A Joint Mechanised Training exercise between the Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces began ...
Islamabad lately extends full support to Saudi Arabia as the two Muslim nations enjoyed warm relations which are rooted in centuries-old religious, cultural, and commercial links.
Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Aramco oil ... 11:21 AM | 26 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned the drone and missile attacks launched by the Houthi milita to target the ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Saudi King, Crown Prince send felicitation messages to Pakistan ...04:49 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia over suicide bomb ...04:27 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
- Modern Day Education Providers: STEP Schools - A PGC Project03:56 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
- PLTA Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis Championship finals today03:40 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
- Iraqi actress to sue fat-shaming British newspaper03:21 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
- ‘Vampire jelly mask’ – Hira Mani reveals secret of her glowing ...12:11 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
- Late Pakistani pop icon Nazia Hassan to be featured on New York's ...09:47 AM | 13 Aug, 2022
- Hania Aamir's latest video breaks the internet07:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022