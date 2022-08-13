Pakistan expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia over suicide bomb blast

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has denounced a suicide bomb blast in the port city of Jeddah in which four people, one of them from Pakistan, suffered injuries.

Foreign Office expressed solidarity with the Kingdom and prayed for the speediest recovery of those injured.

A brief statement from MoFA said, “the government and people of Pakistan reiterate their full support for and deep solidarity with the leadership, government and brotherly people of Saudi Arabia against any threats to the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The development comes after a recent terror incident, in which a Saudi citizen, identified as Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Shehri blew himself up in the Al Samer neighborhood of Jeddah.

Al-Shehri was reportedly a member of a domestic terrorism cell that coordinated the 2015 suicide bombing of a mosque in Abha – a Saudi city that is known for having the tallest peaks in the Kingdom.

Nearly a dozen members of the security forces and four Bangladeshi nationals were killed in the 2015 attack, and more than 30 people were wounded, per reports.

Several terror outfits, including Islamic State, and Al Qaeda, claimed terror incidents in Saudi however these attacks were lessened in recent times.

Islamabad lately extends full support to Saudi Arabia as the two Muslim nations enjoyed warm relations which are rooted in centuries-old religious, cultural, and commercial links.