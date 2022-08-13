PTI all set to hold ‘Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa’ at Lahore's Hockey Stadium tonight

LAHORE – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is all set to stage a grand power show tonight (Saturday) at the National Hockey Stadium ahead of the country’s Independence Day.

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry revealed that former prime minister Imran Khan will reveal the way forward for his Haqeeqi Azadi movement at the party's rally in Lahore tonight.

PTI chief will also address the mass gathering, which will be telecast across Pakistan. A fireworks display and flag-hoisting ceremony will also be held at midnight to celebrate Independence Day.

پوری قوم آج رات آزادی کا جشن اس جوش و جذبے کیساتھ منائے گی کہ ہمیں عمران خان کی قیادت میں پاکستان کو لَآ اِلٰہَ اِلَّا اللہ کے پیغام کیساتھ کھڑا ہو کر حقیقی آزادی دلوانی ہے۔ ان شاء اللہ

#جشن_آزادی_کپتان_کے_سنگ



— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 13, 2022

Arrangements at the venue were completed while the roads leading to Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium have been decorated with the PTI flags.

More than 1,500 personnel have been deployed for the security of the power show, vehicles will be parked at a suitable distance, while police teams will also ensure effective patrolling around the hockey stadium.

PTI earlier planned to hold its rally at Parade Ground Islamabad but later changed its venue fearing to warn from the federal government.

This time, one of the biggest political parties of Pakistan picked a sports venue, the National Hockey Stadium, for the political gathering and the turf of the stadium was being removed under directions from the Chief Minister Pervez Elahi-led government.

Earlier, Imran Khan invited youth to join him on August 13 in the country’s cultural capital for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa’ public gathering.