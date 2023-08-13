ABU DHABI - In a bid to attract tourists from across the world, Abu Dhabi is set to reduce hotel and restaurant fees.

Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism confirmed on Friday that the prices would be reduced to support the continued growth of the hospitality and tourism sector and to enhance AbuDhabi as a leading global leisure and tourism destination.

The fee would be slashed from September 1st and the changes include a drop in the tourism fee from 6% to 4% for visitors.

Moreover, the municipality fee of AED 15 per room, per night would also be removed as part of the measures.

The department has also announced to remove 6% tourism fee and 4% municipality fees for hotel restaurants but has clarified that a 4% municipality fee on the invoice to customers will remain in place.

This initiative has been approved by the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and aims to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a tourist destination.

Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, stands as a modern marvel nestled within a desert landscape. This burgeoning metropolis has rapidly transformed from a quiet fishing village into a global hub of culture, commerce, and innovation.

Renowned for its opulent architecture, Abu Dhabi boasts iconic structures like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, a stunning masterpiece of Islamic design. Its skyline is adorned with futuristic skyscrapers, embodying the city's ambition and wealth.

Beyond the contemporary façade, traces of Emirati heritage are preserved in museums, traditional markets, and cultural events that celebrate the country's roots. With a strategic location along the Persian Gulf, Abu Dhabi is a vital center for international business and finance. The blend of tradition and progress renders Abu Dhabi a fascinating destination where ancient traditions meet modern aspirations.

As far as statistics are concerned, Abu Dhabi received a total of 18 million visitors last year, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) confirmed recently.

At 3 million people (including 246,000 students) visitors to cultural sites exceeded targets and recorded a 99 per cent satisfaction rate, an annual report by the department stated.