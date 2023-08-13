Search

From Jeddah to Pakistan in less than Rs 50,000: This airline has introduced economical travel plan

Web Desk 12:15 AM | 13 Aug, 2023
ISLAMABAD - A private airline in Pakistan has claimed to offer the lowest fares for people traveling from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.

According to an offer posted by AirSial, one can travel from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah to Islamabad, Multan, Lahore and Sialkot in Pakistan for the lowest fares.

As per the website of the carrier, the fare comes out to be around Rs. 48,000 for one way trip from the holy kingdom to Islamabad.

The exciting offer is sure to attract many people who land in the kingdom for work or religious purposes and are unable to find an economical way back to the country.

Earlier this month, AirSial expanded operations under which direct flights from Saudi Arabia's city of Dammam to Islamabad and Lahore were started.

In a  promotional video shared by the firm handling operations at the Dammam airport, it was confirmed that the flights have been started between the two countries.

AirSial earlier announced launching flights between Jeddah and Pakistan and has now expanded the operation to launch flights from King Fahad International Airport to the two Pakistani cities.

The initiation of direct flights is welcome news for Pakistanis, the majority of whom travels to the holy kingdom which receives millions of pilgrims each year.

