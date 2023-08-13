From Jeddah to Pakistan in less than Rs 50,000: This airline has introduced economical travel plan

ISLAMABAD - A private airline in Pakistan has claimed to offer the lowest fares for people traveling from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.
According to an offer posted by AirSial, one can travel from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah to Islamabad, Multan, Lahore and Sialkot in Pakistan for the lowest fares.
As per the website of the carrier, the fare comes out to be around Rs. 48,000 for one way trip from the holy kingdom to Islamabad.
The exciting offer is sure to attract many people who land in the kingdom for work or religious purposes and are unable to find an economical way back to the country.
Earlier this month, AirSial expanded operations under which direct flights from Saudi Arabia's city of Dammam to Islamabad and Lahore were started.
In a promotional video shared by the firm handling operations at the Dammam airport, it was confirmed that the flights have been started between the two countries.
AirSial earlier announced launching flights between Jeddah and Pakistan and has now expanded the operation to launch flights from King Fahad International Airport to the two Pakistani cities.
The initiation of direct flights is welcome news for Pakistanis, the majority of whom travels to the holy kingdom which receives millions of pilgrims each year.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 12, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan experienced a decline on Saturday, reflecting the negative trend observed in the global market.
As per data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the value of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs600 per tola and Rs514 per 10 grams, settling at Rs221,800 and Rs190,158, respectively.
Concurrently, the international market saw a decrease of $4 in the price of gold, settling at $1,914 per ounce.
On the previous day, bullion prices hovered near a one-month low and were headed for their third consecutive weekly drop due to the strengthening of the dollar and bond yields following a report showing an increase in US producer prices in July.
In the local market, the price of gold has displayed volatility amid ongoing political and economic uncertainty, elevated inflation, and in tandem with developments in the global market. People often opt to purchase gold during such periods as a safe investment and a hedge against uncertainties.
Association-provided data indicated that the price of silver remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68 per 10 grams.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Aug-2023/today-gold-rates-in-pakistan-gold-price-in-pakistan-august-12-2023
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.