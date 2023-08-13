South Korea is prioritizing language ability for immigration: Details inside

SEOUL - The Korean language ability would be a key factor in immigration to South Korea in the future as points-based system would prefer those with proficiency in the language.
South Korea's Ministry of Justice told local media that fluency in Korean would play a significant role in the issuance of E-7-4 visas which grant permanent stay in Korea with an initial three-year period and unlimited renewals to the eligible aspiring immigrants.
The Ministry confirmed that mastering the Korean language is pivotal for immigrants to blend into Korean society, in line with similar global practices. To encourage language learning, higher points will be awarded to those with exceptional language skills who desire to switch to E-7-4 visas.
The decision to prioritize language for immigrants also reinforces the direction set by Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon, who stressed the primacy of language ability even for technical skills like welding.
Han Dong-hoon confirmed that those who show proficiency in the Korean language would receive substantial incentives. The minister also emphasized the urgency of immigration reforms to embrace skilled foreign workers as a critical priority for the country.
The reforms come amid a declining birthrate in the country which is pushing the authorities to switch to immigration and a need for coexistence with foreign labor.
Han Dong-hoon has stressed that Korea's future relies on the development of a well-structured immigration system; he has also warned against speedy implementation to prevent divisions, citing examples from various other countries to underline the need for planning.
The statistics portray a bleak future for Korea as Statistics Korea confirmed that only 18,988 births were recorded in May, marking a 5.3 percent decrease compared to the previous year. The decline in the birth rate poses a significant demographic challenge to Korea and its economy.
On one end, Korean language proficiency would help the immigrants co-exist with the locals while on the other end, it would also assist Korea to continue with its development plans which can not be executed without labor force either local or foreign.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 12, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan experienced a decline on Saturday, reflecting the negative trend observed in the global market.
As per data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the value of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs600 per tola and Rs514 per 10 grams, settling at Rs221,800 and Rs190,158, respectively.
Concurrently, the international market saw a decrease of $4 in the price of gold, settling at $1,914 per ounce.
On the previous day, bullion prices hovered near a one-month low and were headed for their third consecutive weekly drop due to the strengthening of the dollar and bond yields following a report showing an increase in US producer prices in July.
In the local market, the price of gold has displayed volatility amid ongoing political and economic uncertainty, elevated inflation, and in tandem with developments in the global market. People often opt to purchase gold during such periods as a safe investment and a hedge against uncertainties.
Association-provided data indicated that the price of silver remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68 per 10 grams.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Aug-2023/today-gold-rates-in-pakistan-gold-price-in-pakistan-august-12-2023
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.