Panjgur DC Zakir Baloch killed in gun attack in Mastung

Gunmen ambushed a vehicle carrying a senior government official in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Monday, killing him and wounding two others before fleeing the scene, according to police and government officials.

The attack targeted Panjgur Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch in the Mastung district of Balochistan province, said local police official Hadahyait Bangulzai. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Sarfraz Bugti, Balochistan's top elected official, condemned the attack in separate statements and directed authorities to track down and arrest those responsible.

Balochistan has been a hotspot for militant activity, with frequent attacks linked to a long-running insurgency by groups seeking independence for the resource-rich province, which borders Iran and Afghanistan. The Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups also have a presence in the region.