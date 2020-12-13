PDM leaders kick off 'decisive' power show at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE – Leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of Pakistan’s main opposition parties, are all set for a "historic and decisive" power show in the Punjab capital city tonight.

Thousands of political workers and supporters have joined the party bigwigs, including Fazalur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto, at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park for the sixth and final public meeting of the 11-party opposition alliance's movement to oust the PTI-led government.

لائیو: پاکستان ڈیموکریٹک موومنٹ کا لاہور میں جلسہ عام https://t.co/MvsgOjYBQ4 — Pakistan Democratic Movement (@OfficialPDM) December 13, 2020

A large stage has been set up on the steps of Minar-e-Pakistan for the leaders while chairs have been set up on the ground at the forefront. Generators have been hooked up and lights have been installed for the rally beside the all-important sound system.

A bomb disposal squad remains present during the event after a security threat alert was issued by the police earlier this week.

This is the first time in the recent history of the country that the PML-N is holding a public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan, the first rally at this venue for PML-N Vice President Maryam.

Roads leading to jalsagah. Choked. Lahore has erupted Masha’Allah pic.twitter.com/E5nRgy9GSY — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 13, 2020

Similarly, it is PPP Chairperson Bilawal's first appearance at a political gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan. His late mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, held a historic public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan in 1986.

Earlier today, Maryam hosted a lunch at party leader Ayaz Sadiq's residence in the city where Bilawal and other opposition leaders Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Awami National Party (ANP) central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain were also present.

لاہور: پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے چئیرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری سردار ایاز صادق کی رہائش گاہ پہنچ گئے



لاہور: چئیرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی مریم نواز کی جانب سے اپنے اعزاز میں دیئے گئے ظہرانے میں شرکت@BBhuttoZardari @MaryamNSharif #BhuttoDeNaarayWajjanGey pic.twitter.com/gXGwFJtkR9 — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) December 13, 2020

The PDM is expected to announce the "decisive phase" of its struggle against the PTI-led government in today's public meeting.

The PDM has planned a long march in February if the PTI government does not buckle to the pressure exerted by the opposition alliance.

The government, on the other hand, appears to have changed at the last minute its strategy to handle the rally. The government said it would not stop the people coming from other cities from joining the rally, giving an opportunity to the opposition parties to match Imran Khan’s Oct 2011 public meeting at the same venue.