PAKvWI: Windies opt to field first agianst Pakistan in first T20

KARACHI – West Indies have won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan in the first of three T20 internationals in Karachi today.

The visitors are missing key players Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, and Kyle Mayers, as the trio tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday while skipper Kieron Pollard was left out of the squad to tour Pakistan after failing to recover from a hamstring injury.

Men in Maroon will now face in-form Pakistan with replacements from their large touring squad.

Captains @babarazam258 and @nicholas_47 are geared up for the #PAKvWI T20I series.

The series begins tomorrow 6pm PKT at the National Stadium Karachi.

Meanwhile, the team Pakistan followed their semi-final showing at the Twenty20 World Cup with a 3-0 rout of Bangladesh in an away series last month.

Skipper Babar Azam expressed hope to carry the momentum and the confidence that Shaheens gained during the last two events however the young captain mentioned not taking the tourists easy.

If we look back, the hosts have beaten the Windies in 12 of their 18 T20I clashes, suffering three losses and as many no results.

Meanwhile, West Indies is the first international team to visit the South Asian country following New Zealand and England snub. PCB also hoped that the series will help them convince other teams to visit Pakistan.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Darren Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell.