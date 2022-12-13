Aima Baig reveals why she covered 'Kahani Suno'
Web Desk
12:22 AM | 13 Dec, 2022
Aima Baig reveals why she covered 'Kahani Suno'
Source: Aima Baig (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood's talented singer Aima Baig has been in the news for quite some time. With her latest cover of one of the local artist's career-defining song, the internet has been divided in polarized opinions. However, the diva remained unbothered.

During an interview, the 27-year-old singer was asked about her latest cover of Kaifi Khalil's Kahani Suno.

For those unversed, Kaifi Khalil is a Pakistani singer and music composer who is known for bringing a twist to traditional Balochi music by combining it with modern music. The singer has two hits under his belt titled Kahani Suno and Kana Yaari

The Balma Bagora singer began, "I had been heartbroken before but Kaifi's song helped me heal myself. Kaifi had already sung the song which resonated with my feelings, and I was overwhelmed by the powerful emotions."

Apart from Baig's broken heart prompting her to write or produce a song, the artist had another motive. The Kalabaz Dil famed singer revealed, "I dont usually go pick a fight and bicker with every person online rather I express my emotions through music, something — I believe — is every artist's coping mechanism."

“Kaifi’s song has helped me to heal from a hard phase of my life. I didn’t have proper words to express my feelings at that time but when I heard Kaifi’s song, I realised that is exactly what I want to say”, the Lafzon Main Kharabi Thi singer added.

Talking about the recent events that turned Baig's life upside down, the Ehle Dil singer suggested, "Your heart is something that is meant to broken and heal later on. For me, it was music that allowed the healing and proved as a source of catharsis to make sure I am out of the dejection."

On the work front, Baig's recent songs include Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, and Pretty Face. Baig's upcoming song Rahain has been creating quite some buzz on the internet.

'Pyaar Hua Tha' – Aima Baig's latest song is ... 08:36 PM | 9 Dec, 2022

Singer Aima Baig has dropped the new song of ‘Pyar Hua Tha’ – her version of Kaifi Khalil’s ...

More From This Category
Is the 'halal beer' really halal?
11:29 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Fahad Mustafa tells why he looks for 'pretty ...
08:29 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video with ...
03:45 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
‘Pawri girl' Dananeer dolls up as ultimate ...
10:15 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar on his 100th ...
06:27 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Ayeza from Betiyaan delights fans with stunning ...
04:34 PM | 12 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 09, 2022
08:00 AM | 9 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig reveals why she covered 'Kahani Suno'
12:22 AM | 13 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr