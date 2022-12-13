Aima Baig reveals why she covered 'Kahani Suno'

Lollywood's talented singer Aima Baig has been in the news for quite some time. With her latest cover of one of the local artist's career-defining song, the internet has been divided in polarized opinions. However, the diva remained unbothered.

During an interview, the 27-year-old singer was asked about her latest cover of Kaifi Khalil's Kahani Suno.

For those unversed, Kaifi Khalil is a Pakistani singer and music composer who is known for bringing a twist to traditional Balochi music by combining it with modern music. The singer has two hits under his belt titled Kahani Suno and Kana Yaari.

The Balma Bagora singer began, "I had been heartbroken before but Kaifi's song helped me heal myself. Kaifi had already sung the song which resonated with my feelings, and I was overwhelmed by the powerful emotions."

Apart from Baig's broken heart prompting her to write or produce a song, the artist had another motive. The Kalabaz Dil famed singer revealed, "I dont usually go pick a fight and bicker with every person online rather I express my emotions through music, something — I believe — is every artist's coping mechanism."

“Kaifi’s song has helped me to heal from a hard phase of my life. I didn’t have proper words to express my feelings at that time but when I heard Kaifi’s song, I realised that is exactly what I want to say”, the Lafzon Main Kharabi Thi singer added.

Talking about the recent events that turned Baig's life upside down, the Ehle Dil singer suggested, "Your heart is something that is meant to broken and heal later on. For me, it was music that allowed the healing and proved as a source of catharsis to make sure I am out of the dejection."

On the work front, Baig's recent songs include Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, and Pretty Face. Baig's upcoming song Rahain has been creating quite some buzz on the internet.