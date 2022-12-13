Dancing sensation Ayesha’s new bridal photo shoot goes viral

KARACHI – Pakistani social media influencer Ayesha, who rose to fame overnight after her clip of dancing to a Bollywood song went viral, stuns fans with the new project.

This time around, the TikToker was spotted playing dress up in bridal galore for an alluring fashion shoot.

Dressed in a red wedding trousseau, the viral girl looked striking in her outfit as she completed her look with henna and traditional jewelry.

Ayesha also shared stories on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses with her fans.

Some users adored her look while netizens trolled her for spreading vulgarity and weird looks. Here are the reactions:

Ayesha rose to fame as her dance clip to Lata Mangeshkar’s song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding ceremony became an instant hit on the internet.