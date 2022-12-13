Dancing sensation Ayesha’s new bridal photo shoot goes viral
Web Desk
12:29 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
Dancing sensation Ayesha’s new bridal photo shoot goes viral
Source: rafayakhterphotoworks/Instagram
Share

KARACHI – Pakistani social media influencer Ayesha, who rose to fame overnight after her clip of dancing to a Bollywood song went viral, stuns fans with the new project.

This time around, the TikToker was spotted playing dress up in bridal galore for an alluring fashion shoot.

Dressed in a red wedding trousseau, the viral girl looked striking in her outfit as she completed her look with henna and traditional jewelry.

Ayesha also shared stories on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses with her fans.

Some users adored her look while netizens trolled her for spreading vulgarity and weird looks. Here are the reactions:

Ayesha rose to fame as her dance clip to Lata Mangeshkar’s song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding ceremony became an instant hit on the internet.

Tanzanian influencers Kili and Neema Paul ... 01:52 AM | 6 Dec, 2022

That's the power of social media. Tanzanian influencer and content creator Kili Paul has shared a video on his ...

More From This Category
Aima Baig reveals why she covered 'Kahani Suno'
12:22 AM | 13 Dec, 2022
Is the 'halal beer' really halal?
11:29 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Nawazuddin Siddiqui explains how actors are ...
11:32 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Fahad Mustafa tells why he looks for 'pretty ...
08:29 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Mashal Khan jumps onto Lensa photo creation trend
10:54 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video with ...
03:45 PM | 12 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 09, 2022
08:00 AM | 9 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dancing sensation Ayesha’s new bridal photo shoot goes viral
12:29 PM | 13 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr