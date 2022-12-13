Mehwish Hayat gets trolled for her bold photoshoot

KARACHI – Pakistan’s star actor and pride of performance recipient Mehwish Hayat, who proved her versatility onscreen, has a bold style statement.

Her bold persona and glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

However this time around, the Ms Marvel actor faced netizens’ ire as she posed wrapping a wrinkled comforter in monochrome-themed pictures.

In other clicks, the 34-year-old can be seen lying on bed. In a brief caption, the actor said she cannot live without her comforter in winter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

She then comes on the radar of Keyboard warriors, with trolls sharing derogatory remarks in the comment section.

This year, the Pakistani diva made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance.

Mehwish Hayat sets the temperature soaring with ... 05:00 PM | 31 Oct, 2022 Leading lady Mehwish Hayat's bold persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following ...

She rose to fame in Meray Katil Meray Dildar and earned nominations for best actress for Kami Reh Gai. Some of her noted work includes Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.