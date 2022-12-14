Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 December 2022
08:17 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 December 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs169,800 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 145,580. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 131,650 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 152,680.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 169,800  PKR 1,990
Karachi PKR 169,800  PKR 1,990
Islamabad PKR 169,800  PKR 1,990
Peshawar PKR 169,800  PKR 1,990
Quetta PKR 169,800  PKR 1,990
Sialkot PKR 169,800  PKR 1,990
Attock PKR 169,800  PKR 1,990
Gujranwala PKR 169,800  PKR 1,990
Jehlum PKR 169,800  PKR 1,990
Multan PKR 169,800  PKR 1,990
Bahawalpur PKR 169,800  PKR 1,990
Gujrat PKR 169,800  PKR 1,990
Nawabshah PKR 169,800  PKR 1,990
Chakwal PKR 169,800  PKR 1,990
Hyderabad PKR 169,800  PKR 1,990
Nowshehra PKR 169,800  PKR 1,990
Sargodha PKR 169,800  PKR 1,990
Faisalabad PKR 169,800  PKR 1,990
Mirpur PKR 169,800  PKR 1,990

