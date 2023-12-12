Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja to bring pro-Palestine slogans to Perth Test

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has decided to wear shoes emblazoned with slogans supporting Palestinians during the Perth Test against Pakistan, Mail Online has reported.

Khawaja, Australia's opening batter, is a proud Muslim and has been deeply affected by the war in Gaza. He has been regularly sharing videos and photos from the conflict on social media.

Images showed Khawaja, 36, wearing shoes which read: "Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal" during the team's training session on Tuesday.

He has confirmed that he plans on wearing the same shoes on Thursday, the first day of the Test match.

Khawaja's stance will test cricket's regulations on political messages during matches, with the same issue raised during the World Cup - which the Australian did not play in.

The final between Australia and India was interrupted by a pro-Palestine protester, who ran towards Virat Kohli with a 'Free Palestine' T-shirt on.

In 2014, England star Moeen Ali was asked to remove wristbands which read 'Save Gaza' and 'Free Palestine' during a Test match against India.

"Players and team officials shall not be permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey messages through arm bands or other items affixed to clothing or equipment unless approved in advance by the player or team official's board," the ICC code states.

"Approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes."

Khawaja was born in Pakistan and has played 66 Tests for Australia, scoring 15 centuries, 24 half centuries at an average of 47.20. He has spoken openly about his faith in the past, crediting it for his incredible form against all odds.

"People talk about my resilience, but my resilience revolves around my faith," he said in an interview. 'It is the only thing that has got me through being dropped that often. I would not be here where I am right now without it.

"I understand that a lot of people don't believe in God, and don't have the same beliefs that I do.

"One thing I love about Islam is that there's no middle man. You're responsible for yourself and your relationship with God is between you and God.

"I question everything, including Islam. I'm not one of those people who are religious because my head is in the sand. I go seek answers."

He has also spoken out on how he is often stopped by overzealous security for credential checks when he is on duty for his country, despite wearing the Australian kit.

"I got stopped three times last year at our hotel, while in Australian kit and asked if I was with the Australian cricket team..." Khawaja posted on Twitter.