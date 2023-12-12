Search

Israeli Army says 20 soldiers fighting in Gaza killed in 'friendly fire', accidents

Web Desk
11:31 PM | 12 Dec, 2023
Israeli troops deployed in Khan Yunis
The Israeli military said on Tuesday that more than one tenth of its troops were killed in Gaza in friendly fire.

Deaths of many other soldiers were also accidental, the Israeli Army said.

“To date, there have been 105 deaths since ground operations began Oct. 7, 20 of which were accidents,” a military spokesperson said.

Thirteen were the result of friendly fire, while the others were killed in incidents involving weaponry, machinery, trampling, or “firing irregularities”, the spokesperson said.

Despite Israeli Army's claims about soldiers' deaths in friendly fire and accidents, Hamas continues to take credit for the Israeli troops eliminated while fighting in Gaza.

The armed wing of Hamas, the Qassam Brigades, said on Tuesday it targeted seven military vehicles with shells and anti-armour devices in the Shujaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City.

The group said its fighters were engaged in fighting with Israeli soldiers in several areas and confirmed the killing of 11 Israeli soldiers, adding that it targeted a troops carrier and killed three crew.

The group also said that there was a clash with the rescue team soldiers who tried to recover a tank crew, which resulted in the deaths of a “number of them.”

An Israeli sniper was also targeted with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), the group said.

