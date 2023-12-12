Israeli Army says 20 soldiers fighting in Gaza killed in 'friendly fire', accidents

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that more than one tenth of its troops were killed in Gaza in friendly fire.
Deaths of many other soldiers were also accidental, the Israeli Army said.
“To date, there have been 105 deaths since ground operations began Oct. 7, 20 of which were accidents,” a military spokesperson said.
Thirteen were the result of friendly fire, while the others were killed in incidents involving weaponry, machinery, trampling, or “firing irregularities”, the spokesperson said.
Despite Israeli Army's claims about soldiers' deaths in friendly fire and accidents, Hamas continues to take credit for the Israeli troops eliminated while fighting in Gaza.
The armed wing of Hamas, the Qassam Brigades, said on Tuesday it targeted seven military vehicles with shells and anti-armour devices in the Shujaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City.
The group said its fighters were engaged in fighting with Israeli soldiers in several areas and confirmed the killing of 11 Israeli soldiers, adding that it targeted a troops carrier and killed three crew.
The group also said that there was a clash with the rescue team soldiers who tried to recover a tank crew, which resulted in the deaths of a “number of them.”
An Israeli sniper was also targeted with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), the group said.
Pakistani rupee slipped marginally against US dollar, and other currencies on Tuesday amid the strengthening of the greenback and import payment pressure.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED also climbs higher to 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.96
|762.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.68
|40.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.99
|41.39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.76
|926.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.86
|61.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.77
|175.77
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.02
|26.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.31
|745.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.11
|27.41
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.6
|325.1
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.15
Gold continues to remain under pressure in the local market in light of the huge drop in the international market.
On Tuesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs200 and hovers at Rs215,400.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,670 and price of 10 gram 22 karat gold saw price drop of Rs150 and new rate stands at Rs169,282.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dropped by $21.78 and per ounce rate stands at $1985.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
