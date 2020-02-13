Four Pakistani students 'fully recovered' from coronavirus in China
Web Desk
03:16 AM | 13 Feb, 2020
Share

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday confirmed that four Pakistani students that had developed coronavirus disease in China were fully recovered now.

After recovery from the disease, they had been discharged from the hospital in China, Dr Zafar Mirza said in a statement.

He added that 98% confirmed coronavirus patients were fully recovered.

He said some people were under observation for the virus across Pakistan. But all of their tests came negative, he added.

He said the government had reviewed the situation in the provinces and closely working with them to provide all assistance.

Dr Zafar Mirza said medical experts' teams were present at the airports to receive and observe the passengers from China and not a single suspected case was found out yet.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday issued instructions to the Foreign Office and Overseas Pakistanis ministry to do everything possible for Pakistani students stuck in Wuhan city.

"I have issued instructions to our Foreign Office and Overseas Ministry to do everything possible for our students who are stuck in Wuhan city," the prime minister said in a twitter message.

