PAKvSA, 2nd T20 today - Live Stream & Live Score
LAHORE – Pakistan to face South Africa in the second T20 match today in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Team Pakistan lead the series 1-0.
The match is scheduled to begin at 6pm. The third match of this series will be played tomorrow Sunday at the same venue.
The home team is currently in good form, as was displayed in the two-match Test series where they whitewashed the tourists.
Team Pakistan
Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mehmood.
Team South Africa
Heinrich Klaasen, Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Nandre Burger, Junior Dala, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Jacques SnymanPite van Biljon.
